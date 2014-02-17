Santa Maria Puts Out Call to Bands for Concerts in the Park Series

The City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department is putting out a call to bands who are interested in performing during the department’s upcoming 2014 Summer Concerts in the Park Series.

The Recreation and Parks Department is looking for up to 10 family-friendly bands, from a variety of genres, who are interested in performing at one of the city’s parks during the series of Sunday concerts held June through August.

Interested bands are invited to learn more about the 2014 Summer Concerts in the Park Series and fill out an application available on the city’s website by clicking here or on the PLAY Inc. website by clicking here. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, March 21.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.