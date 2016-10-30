Santa Maria Recognizes Employees for ‘Going the Extra Mile’

In recognition of their role in implementing more than 100 events and programs this year for the city of Santa Maria and its partner agencies, the city has announced the following five individuals as the newest recipients of its Going the Extra Mile Award:

The Recreation and Parks Department’s Special Events Support Team of Recreation Supervisor Ryan Heath, Recreation Technician Gabriel Velasco, Laborer III Ronald Medrano, Laborer III Alfonso Morin and Laborer III Armando Ruiz,

All will receive certificates and recognition at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The city is honoring these employees for their professional, attentive and cooperative spirit. Each employee is adept and resourceful. Their work is physically demanding, and often requires last-minute changes and requests.

Of those more than 100 events this year, 20 landed on the same day as at least one other event. These five employees give up holidays and regular days off to provide excellent customer service to the community. Setting up stages, tents, tables, chairs, road closures and street signs are all part of the job.

It should be noted that they provide event support in addition to maintaining the graffiti-abatement program, shopping-cart retrieval program, and the servicing/maintenance of the department’s vehicles and entire equipment and supply inventory.



Criteria for the award are: Exhibiting effective leadership on specific assignments; demonstrating positive service to a customer or co-worker; going above and beyond the call of duty; showing special initiative, creativity, teamwork, cost containment efforts, and entrepreneurial spirit.

All of the above are done in providing a high level of customer service and consistently embracing the city’s service standards.



— Rhonda Garietz for the city of Santa Maria.