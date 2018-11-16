Santa Maria Recognizes Rosie Rojo for Going the Extra Mile

The city of Santa Maria has recognized Rosie Rojo, community programs manager of the Special Projects Division, as the recipient of its Going the Extra Mile (GEM) Award. She will receive a certificate and recognition at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Rojo was instrumental in successfully assisting an elderly veteran in jeopardy of losing his homeowner’s insurance.

She donated personal time and coordinated local resources, knowing which Santa Maria nonprofit agencies to contact, secured a company to donate a refuse container, coordinated city permits and a landfill pass, and led volunteers in the clean-up that lasted two weekends.

Staff from local agencies and volunteers performed a yard clean up of the veteran’s home, installed an ADA-accessible bathroom, and repaired some plumbing and electrical issues. One agency put the veteran in contact with a landscaper to ensure long-term yard care.

Thanks to Rojo and her efforts, the man kept his insurance. He also has a caregiver and is living a more comfortable life in his home thanks to the community’s support and collaboration.

This is one of several examples of the Special Projects Division going above and beyond its job to help those in need.

Criteria for the GEM Award are: Exhibiting effective leadership on specific assignments; demonstrating positive service to a customer or co-worker; going above and beyond the call of duty; showing special initiative, creativity, teamwork, cost containment efforts, and entrepreneurial spirit in providing a high level of customer service; and, consistently embracing the city’s service standards.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.