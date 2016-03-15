Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Hosting Lifeguard Class in April

Are you interested in a fun summer job? If so, then sign up to become an American Red Cross-certified lifeguard.

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will be offering a Lifeguard Training and Title 22 Class beginning Sunday, April 3, 2016.

The course will take place from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sundays and 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Thursday, April 28.

Participants must be able to swim continuously for 500 yards, tread water for 2 minutes using only their legs and complete a timed event within 1 minute and 40 seconds.

The class fee is $200. Participants are required to register no later than three days prior to the first class meeting. Registrations can be mailed or hand-delivered to the Recreation and Parks administrative office, located at 615 South McClelland Street, Santa Maria, CA 93454.

Registrations may also be faxed with a credit card number to 805.925.4508.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.