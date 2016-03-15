Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 3:58 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Hosting Lifeguard Class in April

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | March 15, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

Are you interested in a fun summer job? If so, then sign up to become an American Red Cross-certified lifeguard.

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will be offering a Lifeguard Training and Title 22 Class beginning Sunday, April 3, 2016. 

The course will take place from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sundays and 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Thursday, April 28.

Participants must be able to swim continuously for 500 yards, tread water for 2 minutes using only their legs and complete a timed event within 1 minute and 40 seconds.

The class fee is $200. Participants are required to register no later than three days prior to the first class meeting. Registrations can be mailed or hand-delivered to the Recreation and Parks administrative office, located at 615 South McClelland Street, Santa Maria, CA 93454. 

Registrations may also be faxed with a credit card number to 805.925.4508. 

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 

