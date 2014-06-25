Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Offering Pacific Drum Camp for Teens

The City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department is offering Pacific Drum Camp, a new camp for teenagers designed to discover their musical and creative talent.

Participants will learn basic music skills and performance techniques using urban style “drums” made of plastic. A performance is planned at the end of each camp session.

No prior experience required.

Pacific Drum Camp will be offered Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Maramonte Community Center, 620 E. Sunrise Drive, for two weekly sessions:

» Session 1: July-25

» Session 2: July 28-Aug. 1

The registration fees for each session are $50 for Santa Maria residents and $60 for non-Santa Maria residents. An additional $20 materials fee is due at the first class meeting.

Questions may be directed to youth specialist Charles Miller at 805.925.0951 x515.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.