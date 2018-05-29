Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:55 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Rejects Legal Claims Stemming from Fatal Crash Between Transit Bus, Bicyclist

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 29, 2018 | 9:40 p.m.

The city of Santa Maria has rejected four legal claims filed by the family of a Santa Maria bicyclist who died days after an April crash involving a Santa Maria Area Transit bus, Assistant City Attorney Philip Sinco said.

Veronica Zamora Perez, 43, died on April 8 as a result of injuries sustained during the collision six days earlier, according to Santa Maria police

Just before 6 p.m. April 2, police officers were dispatched to the collision on the corner of Caballero and East McCoy lanes in Santa Maria. 

Perez had suffered major injuries, and she was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via a CalStar medical helicopter, police said at the time.

Ventura attorney Ruben Ruiz submitted the four legal claims, typically the step before filing a lawsuit, with an April 18 letter to the city of Santa Maria.

Claims were filed on behalf of Perez’s family including her husband, Daniel E. Perez, and her sons, minor Jesse Perez, Daniel Joseph Perez and Cristian Perez.

Each claim amount exceeds $10,000, according to the forms, which also lists an unknown amount for property damage, personal injury or other damages to be sought.

The collision is still under investigation and police have not released details including who was at fault or the name of the transit bus driver. 

After the investigation is completed, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office will review reports of the incident to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

Santa Maria Area Transit buses are operated by a contractor, with drivers working for First Transit providing local, intercity and on-demand services.

Representatives of the Ohio-based First Transit did not respond to a request for comment. 

Under a switch unrelated to the fatal accident, a different firm, RATP Dev, will replace First Transit in operating and maintaining Santa Maria Area Transit buses after the contract expires June 30.

In April, the City Council approved hiring the contractor, ranked top among three by a selection committee, after city staff solicited proposals in November. 

A second contract calls for the new firm to also provide janitorial and maintenance services at bus stops.

As of July 1, the new firm, based in Fort Worth, Texas, will take over services includig those offered as Santa Maria Area Transit, The Breeze Bus and Cuyama Transit.

