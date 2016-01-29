Santa Maria Police Release Names Of Double-Homicide Victims

The victims of a double homicide in Santa Maria on Monday night have been identified as two men in their 20s, the police department announced Friday.

The victims were Agustin Jaime Montano-Barajas, 29, and Alexis Morales, 25. Both resided in Santa Maria.

Officers responded to 300 block of South Elizabeth Street at 9:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found a vehicle that crashed two block away.

Two male gunshot victims were found inside the vehicle in the 100 block of South Elizabeth, police said.



No arrests have been announced in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact police at 805.928.3781, ext. 2495.

The double shooting occurred hours after a Pioneer Valley High School student was fatally stabbed on East Donovan Road. A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested in connection with the homicide.

