Santa Maria Remembers World War I Casualties With New Plaque on Freedom Monument

Thanks to the research efforts of one man, a dozen names of local military members killed during World War I are now part of the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial in Santa Maria.

Officials gathered Tuesday morning to dedicate a new plaque added to Freedom Monument which has sat outside the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center since 2001.

While plaques list names of local residents killed in wars since World War II and note other military accomplishments, those who died during World War I were notably missing to Edward “Jim” Zemaitas, president of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society.

“We cannot understate the importance of his work on this and we cannot overemphasize enough that if he had not taken it upon himself to do his research, the 12 veterans listed may have been forgotten,” said Dave Cross, one of the founders of the Freedom Monument.

Cross and Bob Hatch, a highly decorated Vietnam veteran and retired chamber leader, launched efforts to create the Freedom Monument in the weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Each year since then, new names or plaques have been added.

“Until Edward Zemaitas took on the arduous task of identifying those from Santa Maria who died in that war — the war to end all wars — every living memory of that war was nearly gone,” Hatch said.

Many had asked over the years why the World War I casualties were left off the memorial, which has plaques naming residents who died in the Korean and Vietnam wars as well as current casualties.

“The simple fact of it is it was too difficult,” Hatch said.

Local World War I casualties recognized on the new plaque are Matteo Adamoli, Soren Badasci, Marshall Braden, Frank Burrel, Franklin Greely, Hugh Higgins, Guy Jamison, Mike Ontiveros, Delores Peredes, Manual Pico, John Speed and Bernardo Tagliaferri.

“The 12 men who we memorialize here today they willingly defended what they rightfully thought was precious — the right of people everywhere to determine their own future, free of oppression and fear and of course we will never forget that it is their sacrifice that has sustained this nation,” Hatch said.

In the past four years, Zemaitas said he reviewed more than 100 names, researching existing monuments, old newspaper articles, genealogical websites and more to determine names of residents deserving of recognition.

“Of these twelve from our valley, some were killed in action or died of wounds, some of accident or illness,” he said.

They came from diverse backgrounds and include members of pioneering families, but were united by the fact they didn’t return home. Only one is buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery, Zemaitas said.

“In human terms, these were men who did not return to raise a family, support their community, or build a nation,” Zemaitas said.

Except for Braden, for whom the local American Legion post is named, most of the men and their sacrifices were lost to history — until now.

“These men will not be forgotten,” Zemaitas said.

For his efforts, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and monument committee presented Zemaitas with a plaque of appreciation.

“I don’t know if everyone caught this is four years of work and I’m sure hundreds and hundreds of hours to get it right and it’s that attention to detail that is so important in this kind of effort,” said Glenn Morris, president and CEO of the chamber.



Other speakers included Mayor Alice Patino, Michael Stadnick Jr., the Santa Maria Valley Honor Guard commander, and Frank Campo, chairman of the Santa Barbara County Veterans Services Advisory Committee.

Col. Jennifer Grant, 30th Operations Group commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base, said it was honor help remembers the sacrifices of the fallen men and their families, paying tribute to their contributions to the nation and preservation of freedoms.

“It’s very humbling to serve and to walk in their footsteps as we do today, but I can assure you that we do this very willingly, very voluntarily and with full faith and allegiance to the freedom that we hold dear,” Grant said.

