Local News

Report of Juveniles With Rifle Locks Down Junior High

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo | February 4, 2013 | 1:41 p.m.

A Santa Maria junior high school was on lockdown for 30 minutes Monday after a passerby reported that a group of juveniles were walking with a gun nearby, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Fesler Junior High was put on lockdown at 8:40 a.m. after police received a tip that a group of juveniles were possibly walking with a rifle in the area, police Lt. Kim Graham said.

An earlier report from police stated a man was seen with a rifle.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, but no gun-wielding juvenile was found.

Teachers were allowed to unlock their doors when the warning was lifted 30 minutes later, after police got back in touch with the caller and found that the alleged suspect was not seen in the area of Fesler at all, Graham said.

The caller recounted that the juveniles had been seen in the area of Main Street and Bradley Road, according to police.

“We weren’t able to really substantiate what the person said,” Graham said, noting that police did not find anyone walking around or near the school with a gun.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

