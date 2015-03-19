Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:16 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Official Rejects Recommendation to Reinstate Fired Police Lieutenant

Dan Ast claims he was dismissed after making whistleblower complaints; he and two other lieutenants have already filed a lawsuit in federal court

Former Santa Maria police Lt. Dan Ast testifies last year during his arbitration hearing. A hearing officer had recommended that he be reinstated, but City Manager Rick Haydon notified Ast’s attorneys Thursday that he has overruled the recommendation.
Former Santa Maria police Lt. Dan Ast testifies last year during his arbitration hearing. A hearing officer had recommended that he be reinstated, but City Manager Rick Haydon notified Ast’s attorneys Thursday that he has overruled the recommendation. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk file photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 19, 2015 | 10:00 p.m.

A fired police lieutenant will not get his job back as Santa Maria’s city manager reportedly chose to go against the recommendation of an independent hearing officer who said Dan Ast should be reinstated. 

City Manager Rick Haydon notified Ast’s attorneys Thursday of the decision to overrule the hearing officer’s recommendation, according to Alison Bernal, one of Ast’s attorneys from Nye, Peabody, Stirling, Hale & Miller in Santa Barbara.

“We had high hopes they would do the right thing, but we’re not totally surprised,” Bernal said, adding Ast is disappointed after feeling vindicated at the hearing officer’s recommendation.

The next step for Ast is federal court, where he and two other Santa Maria Police Department lieutenants — James Ginter and Norm Comé — have already filed a lawsuit, Bernal said. 

“We can amend that complaint to add a cause of action,” Bernal added.

A Dec. 1 trial has been scheduled in Los Angeles.

Haydon had 30 days to decide whether he would accept the hearing officer’s recommendation. Bernal said they granted the city two extra weeks to issue a decision.

Since Haydon chose a harsher action than the hearing officer’s recommendation, the city must reimburse Ast for his share of the cost of the arbitrator, Bernal said. Ast’s portion exceeded $30,000, according to Bernal.

Haydon has repeatedly said he can’t discuss the case.

“Because this is a personnel matter, the city will not be commenting on any actions taken,” officials said in a written statement issued Feb. 10.

The day before, the neutral arbitrator ruled that the city should not have fired Ast from his job with the Santa Maria Police Department and that doing so was a retaliatory act plus violated the Police Officer’s Bill of Rights.

Ast contended he was fired in March 2013 after making whistleblower complaints about problems in the department.

City officials terminated Ast in the wake of the 2012 fatal shooting of Officer Albert Covarrubias Jr., who was under investigation for having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl who served in the Police Explorers.

Hearing officer Catherine Harris issued her 46-page ruling months after listening to testimony from city officials and police officers last summer.

“The record does not support the conclusion that a five-year lieutenant with an unblemished work record and no prior discipline committed gross incompetence on the night in question, especially where he made decisions in consultation with his commanding officer,” the ruling reportedly states.

The ruling noted that 12 days before the Covarrubias shooting, Ast and two other lieutenants had made a whistleblower complaint to the city, alleging unlawful conduct was occurring within the department, then led by former Chief Danny Macagni.

Typically, reinstatement hearings are held behind closed doors, but Ast requested that his occur in public. The hearing took place in late June and July.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 