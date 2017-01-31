Santa Maria Reports 2nd Shooting in 3 Days on City’s Streets

A man was shot early Tuesday in Santa Maria, the second such incident on the city's streets in three days, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The victim, an 18-year-old Santa Maria man whose name was not released, showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center at about 1 a.m., said Lt. Jesse Silva.

He had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body, Silva said, and told investigators the shooting occurred near the intersection of Cook Western streets.

A similar incident occurred Saturday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., another victim checked himself in to the emergency room at Marian with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

The man, whose name was not released, told investigators he was shot while walking in the 1000 block of South Russell Street, Rios said, adding that the victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877.800.9100.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.