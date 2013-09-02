Santa Maria Homes Evacuated After Vehicle Ruptures Gas Line

Residents near the 500 block of Central Avenue in Santa Maria were evacuated from their homes Monday evening after a vehicle crashed into an alleyway structure and ruptured a high-pressure gas line.

The Santa Maria Fire Department was called to the scene about 5:15 p.m.

Battalion Chief Ed Hadfield said responding crews found that a four-door vehicle without a driver or passengers had crashed into a partial structure in the alley at 520 Central Ave. and had ruptured the high-pressure gas line.

Hadfield said residents in adjacent homes were quickly evacuated while the gas company responded to secure the gas line.

The line was deemed secure about 8:30 p.m., and the gas company plans to complete repairs Tuesday morning, according to Hadfield.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes. No injuries were reported.

Hadfield said the Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the accident.

