Santa Maria Revises Rules for Community Development Block Grants

City set to kick off new year of CDBG funding with meeting Monday night at library

Nonprofit organizations seeking federal funding from the city of Santa Maria will see some new rules, including an end for grants less than $10,000.

The City Council on Tuesday night approved several changes to the Community Development Block Grant program.

The revisions come as the city kicks off a new CDBG cycle with a community-needs workshop planned for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall.

One key change is restricting the minimum size of grants to $10,000 at the suggestion of federal monitors, who expressed concern that smaller grants are not cost effective due to administration expenses.

“Adopting these changes to the CDBG funding process will allow the city to use its CDBG funds more effectively,” said Rosie Narez, community programs manager.

The city’s CDBG program recently underwent a routine review by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, with one finding calling for better documentation for public-service and capital-project grants

Additionally, the federal monitor suggested limiting the number of recipients under the public-service category and restricting the minimum grant size.

The change is expected to lead to fewer recipients, Councilman Jack Boysen noted, adding that receiving the grant is valuable for some groups, which can then list it on applications for other funding.

Of the 20 recipients in the previous round of grants, 12 groups received less than $10,000 each, with lower amounts spanning from $5,000 for Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Community Action Commission’s senior nutrition program to $8,500 for Child Abuse Listening Meditation.

Other changes will set aside $25,000 for City Council members to dole out $5,000 each to an organization or several organizations, while maintaining the $10,000 minimum for recipients.

“I really think it allows the council to have kind of a personal touch in the process,” Councilman Bob Orach said.

A Block Grants Advisory Committee typically reviews the requests and visits sites before making the recommendation to the council about which groups should get funding.

“I think it’s going to give the council a great opportunity to experience what all of you experience,” Councilwoman Etta Waterfield told the advisory committee members in the audience.

Typically the city received requests exceeding the allotment by thousands of dollars, making the process difficult as members weigh needs.

“It’s going to put a personal touch on each one of us,” she added. “We’ll be more appreciative of what you do.”

Another change would require a group seeking funding for a capital project to submit a two-page proposal plus a one-page budget. This would allow preliminary evaluation of a project before the more extensive application and bid process, Narez said.

The purpose of Monday's workshop by the advisory committee will be to discuss general unmet needs in the community and also provide the opportunity for residents to comment on past performance under these programs.

A Spanish-speaking translator will be available at the workshop.

The CDBG advisory committee will decide its priorities for the new funding year.

Early next year, committee members will conduct site visits before the CDBG deliberations occur at a meeting set for Feb. 20.

