Santa Maria Road Closures Planned for Saturday’s Tri-the-Bull Triathlon & 5K

By Dennis Smitherman for the City of Santa Maria | June 28, 2013 | 9:00 a.m.

Two local roads will be temporarily closed this Saturday during the fifth annual Tri-the-Bull Triathlon & 5K presented by the City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department.

Panther Drive will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. between Pioneer Valley High School and Centennial Street. Also, Bull Canyon Road will be closed during the same time, from Suey Crossing Road to Highway 166. Alternate roads will be open to area residents.

Residents who live near Panther Drive will have an alternate route to get in and out of their neighborhood. For locals, Panther Drive will remain open to Centennial Street. Residents have been notified by mail of these temporary road closures, and signs will be posted.

The triathlon consists of a quarter-mile swim, 10-mile bike ride and three-mile run. Nearly 200 athletes are anticipated to participate in the event.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.

 
