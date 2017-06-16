Santa Maria Road Surfacing to Cause Some Delays

Drivers are advised that temporary, short delays will occur due to road work on various city streets in Santa Maria beginning Tuesday, June 20.

The most notable affected streets include Betteravia Road from Broadway (Highway 135) to A Street; College Drive from Sunrise to McCloud; and McCoy Lane from Broadway to Blosser Road.

VSS International, under contract with the city, will place a micro-surface roadway treatment designed to prolong the life of paved roadways.

Once the treatment is placed, traffic must remain off of the treated portion of the roadway until the micro-surface material has cured. This generally takes 20-30 minutes depending on weather conditions.

Once the material is cured, the contractor will open the roadway to traffic.

Driving on the treated roadway surface before the contractor opens the roadway to traffic can result in damage to the surface treatment as well as to vehicles.

City staff urges drivers to obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas.

Motorists might experience delays during construction. The city recommends using alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays.

Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works, engineering division, 925-0951 ext. 2225.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.