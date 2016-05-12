Santa Maria Saints Visit Elementary School to Promote Literacy, Celebrate Latino Culture

Written words honoring the rich legacy of Latino history and culture engaged the minds of youngsters at Sanchez Elementary School last week, thanks to Santa Maria High School students from the Chicano/Latino studies course.

Nearly 20 high school students promoted literacy by reading multicultural children’s books in Spanish and English to the elementary students.

The reading was part of a community outreach series that is designed to promote the joy of reading, encourage youth to be proud of their heritage and support higher education by having high school students share their aspirations.

“Students are more engaged academically when they can relate to what they read and learn,’’ said Ricardo Valencia, AVID and Chicano/Latino studies teacher.

The high school students found the experience of reading books written by or about Latinos inspiring.

“It feels good to have the elementary students get excited about the opportunities in high school and for them to see us as role models,’’ said JR Roman, a senior.

“I felt proud to go back to my former elementary teacher’s classroom,’’ said Jesus Morales-Garcia, a junior. “As a result of this visit, my friend and I are coming back to Sanchez Elementary for a Cinco de Mayo celebration.’’

According to the Pew Hispanic Center, Latino students make up nearly a quarter of the nation’s public school enrollment and are the fastest-growing segment of the school population. However, a study featured in The New York Times indicated that less than 4 percent of 3,400 reviewed children’s books were written by or about Latinos.

— Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.