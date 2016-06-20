Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:01 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Salvation Army to Open Hearts for Open House

By Dorothy Mogavero for the Salvation Army - Santa Maria Corps | June 20, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

The Santa Maria Corps of the Salvation Army invites the public to join its Open House - Open Heart event July 7, 2016, to learn about how the individuals behind the organization have dedicated their lives to making a difference in the Central Coast community and to creating sustaining lives.

The Salvation Army has been providing services to more than 50,000 local residents every year.

Four times a week, 60-80 families receive food and goods from its Food Pantry; more than 100 people in the hot lunch program are fed Monday through Friday; and many others receive clothing, utility and rental assistance — not to mention spiritual care offered to anyone ready to be embraced.

During Open House - Open Heart, guests will learn how the Santa Maria Corps remains a safe and nurturing place for the children in the community by providing summer day camp and other enrichment programs as well as the corps’ expansion of its Clothing Closet and future computer lab that will help kids thrive in school.

The Salvation Army’s goal is care, education, advancement, partnership and more, and those with similar outlooks are encouraged to get involved. Join a team and see how you can make a difference. Together, we can do the most good.

Open House - Open Heart is a free event with music, food and lots of information with friends and family. For more information contact Melanie Sularz at 805.349.2429 or [email protected].

— Dorothy Mogavero represents the Salvation Army - Santa Maria Corps.

