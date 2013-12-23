Santa Maria Sandwich Shop Robbed at Gunpoint

A suspect remains at large after the Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurant at 2358 S. Bradley St. in Santa Maria was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night.

Sgt. Mark Streker said employees told police that a black man entered the shop shortly before 9:30 p.m., brandished a gun and demanded cash.

Streker said the suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash and has not been located.

A suspect description has not been released pending an investigation. No further information was available.

