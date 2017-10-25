Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:14 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria, Santa Barbara Beat Heat Records Again Wednesday

Some Santa Maria schools hold shorter day of classes to help students escape the heat

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | October 25, 2017

Santa Barbara County was hit with scorching weather again Wednesday, and some Santa Maria schools held half days amid the record-breaking heat.

The Santa Maria Airport broke heat records Monday and Tuesday with 102-degree days and on Wednesday, broke the record again with a high of 98 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The Oct. 25 record was previously 92 degrees, made in 1965.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District held shorter school days Tuesday and Wednesday because of the heat, spokesman Kenny Klein said.

A lot of the buildings and classrooms don’t have air conditioning, so a minimum day schedule was implemented for all comprehensive district schools, he said.

The seventh period let out at 12:55 p.m.

Schools will return to a normal schedule on Thursday, according to Klein.

The Santa Barbara Airport also recorded record-breaking heat Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures in the high 90s.

It hit a record Wednesday with a high of 97 degrees, breaking the record of 90 degrees from 1965.

Forecasts for the Santa Maria Valley and South Coast have highs in the low 80s for Thursday and Friday, perhaps offering some relief from the autumn heat wave hitting southwestern California this week. 

The National Weather Service reported record-breaking heat for Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Wednesday, along with cities in San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Click to view larger
