Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Set New Records for High Temperatures

Santa Maria and Santa Barbara had record highs Tuesday with temperatures registering at 88 and 83 degrees, respectively, according to the National Weather Service.

The record for Santa Maria, beating the previous top temperature of 87 in 1930, makes three record-breaking highs in the last eight days during this winter heat wave.

Santa Barbara beat the previous record of 83 degrees set in 2013.

The entire county will cool off significantly by Wednesday as a storm system comes in, bringing an 80-percent chance of rain Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasts predict a slight chance of rain lingering through Thursday before skies clear up again for the weekend.

Freedom Warming Centers will be activated Wednesday and Thursday night to give people somewhere to get out of the rain, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management announced Tuesday.

Locations include: First United Methodist Church at 305 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.; University Methodist Church at 892 Camino Del Sur, Isla Vista from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.; ​Carpinteria Community Church at 1111 Vallecito Rd. from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.; Salvation Army at 200 W. Cook St., Santa Maria; and Peace Lutheran Church at 1000 W. Ocean Blvd., Lompoc.

For more information, call the hotline at 805.324.2372.

