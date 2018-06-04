Santa Maria School Board Member Dean Reece Retiring After 50 Years with District

A man who has dedicated a half-century to education is retiring.

The resignation of Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board member Dean Reece, Ph.D., will be accepted at Wednesday's board meeting.

Reece, who joined the district in 1963, plans to spend more time with family and enjoy retirement. The district received his resignation letter Dec. 31.

"It's been a worthwhile educational journey,'' Reece said.

The board will have 60 days to fill the vacancy. They can appoint, conduct interviews or hold a special election.

Reece served as clerk of the board and his term expires in December 2014. Whoever fills the vacant seat will face election at that time.

SMJUHSD Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson believes this longtime community leader's invaluable contributions to ensure quality education won't be forgotten.

"His devotion to education in the Santa Maria Valley is unmatched,'' Dr. Richardson said.

From the 1963-64 to the 1983-84 school years, Reece taught (social studies, history and government), served as the Ernest Righetti High School's dean of boys, director of attendance, assistant principal and principal. He also coached basketball and cross country.

During the 1984-85 to 1990-91 school years, Reece was the principal at Santa Maria High School.

He assumed the district superintendent duties from the 1991-92 to 1999-2000 school years.

In the 2000-01 school year, Reece retired and later was elected in 2002.

Reece is from North Carolina and graduated from the University of Oregon.

