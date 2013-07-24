Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:58 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria School District Schedules Public Forums on Strategic Plan

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | July 24, 2013 | 10:23 a.m.

Public input is sought for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s Strategic Plan that seeks to challenge and prepare all students for success and ensure accountability throughout the 21st century.

Community forums have been scheduled for 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday at the SMJUHSD board room, 2560 Skyway Drive. Spanish translation will be available at the evening meeting.

“The process relies on diverse voices to identify and set the highest goals for our schools and students,’’ SMJUHSD Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson said. “The process depends on participation from all stakeholders.’‘

Both forums will include presentations by Dr. Richardson about the creative process and the integrity needed to accomplish these goals. Draft action plans will also be discussed. More information is available by clicking here.

Here are brief descriptions of the five strategic goals and initiatives:

» Increase the number of students successfully completing course work that prepares them for a career with growth potential.

» Provide all students with equal access to learning experiences.

» Strengthen districtwide support systems, processes and practices to enhance student learning environments.

» Strengthen partnerships with parents and the community.

» Help students become responsible for their learning and encourage them to become lifelong learners.

The plan’s draft vision states hat “every student succeeds and is prepared for college, career and life. Our students, staff and parents are all accountable for student success, and are continually improving.” The mission statement says “the district should provide challenging learning experiences and establish high expectations for achievement by students.’‘

The strategic planning team began discussing the highest goals for staff and students at Santa Maria, Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Delta high schools during the spring. The team also met in May to refine work, move forward with ideas and suggestions and discuss a draft plan. A district blog was created to enhance communication.

The effort to create a district document, direction, ongoing and future priorities has also involved retired superintendent and consultant Jim Brown.

The district Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet in August to talk about and vote on the plan.

— Kenny Klein represents the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 