Santa Maria School District Schedules Public Forums on Strategic Plan

Public input is sought for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s Strategic Plan that seeks to challenge and prepare all students for success and ensure accountability throughout the 21st century.

Community forums have been scheduled for 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday at the SMJUHSD board room, 2560 Skyway Drive. Spanish translation will be available at the evening meeting.

“The process relies on diverse voices to identify and set the highest goals for our schools and students,’’ SMJUHSD Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson said. “The process depends on participation from all stakeholders.’‘

Both forums will include presentations by Dr. Richardson about the creative process and the integrity needed to accomplish these goals. Draft action plans will also be discussed. More information is available by clicking here.

Here are brief descriptions of the five strategic goals and initiatives:

» Increase the number of students successfully completing course work that prepares them for a career with growth potential.

» Provide all students with equal access to learning experiences.

» Strengthen districtwide support systems, processes and practices to enhance student learning environments.

» Strengthen partnerships with parents and the community.

» Help students become responsible for their learning and encourage them to become lifelong learners.

The plan’s draft vision states hat “every student succeeds and is prepared for college, career and life. Our students, staff and parents are all accountable for student success, and are continually improving.” The mission statement says “the district should provide challenging learning experiences and establish high expectations for achievement by students.’‘

The strategic planning team began discussing the highest goals for staff and students at Santa Maria, Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Delta high schools during the spring. The team also met in May to refine work, move forward with ideas and suggestions and discuss a draft plan. A district blog was created to enhance communication.

The effort to create a district document, direction, ongoing and future priorities has also involved retired superintendent and consultant Jim Brown.

The district Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet in August to talk about and vote on the plan.

— Kenny Klein represents the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.