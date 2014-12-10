Santa Maria School District Swears In Three New Trustees

Three trustees for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District were sworn in during the board meeting Wednesday night.
The meeting was held inside Santa Maria High School’s cafeteria.
The newest trustee, Dominick Palera, joined trustees Carol Karamitsos and Diana Perez.
Palera, who replaced longtime trustee Gerald Walsh, will have his term end in 2018. Terms for Karamitsos and Perez will also expire in 2018.
Karamitsos was elected in November 2006. Perez was appointed to the board last year when trustee Dean Reece retired.
The rest of the board members include Dr. Jack Garvin and Victor Tognazzini. Their terms expire in 2016.
— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.