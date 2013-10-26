Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:22 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Popularity of Santa Maria After-School Program Drawing More Students

Teens from Pioneer Valley High flock to nearby center for videogames, sports, snacks and even homework help

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 26, 2013 | 10:05 p.m.

A basketball court, Wii game system and free nutritious snacks seem to be the trifecta that has drawn more students than ever to an after-school program offered by the Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department.

The program offered at Edwards Community Center near Pioneer Valley High School is attracting more students than it has the past four years, which is how long the parks department has staffed the center a stone’s throw from the high school campus.

On average, more than 120 students are taking advantage of the program offered every school day from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at 809 Panther Drive, according to Barbara Wiley, recreation coordinator.

“We’re pleased to do it,” Wiley told Noozhawk. “We want to be able to let the program grow.”

The Edwards Community Center is a satellite location of the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, which, according to Wiley, sees a smaller number of students after school each day, likely because its 600 S. McClelland St. location isn’t as convenient for some students to get to.

At the Edwards Community Center, students have access to a basketball court, a Wii, movies, and free snacks courtesy of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Soon, they'll have homework help from tutors.

The center is also conveniently located near a city bus stop and Pioneer, which has about 2,750 students in ninth through 12th grades.

More Santa Maria high school students than ever are taking advantage of the free after-school program at Edwards Community Center near Pioneer Valley High. The Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department program offers free snacks as part of its activities. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
More Santa Maria high school students than ever are taking advantage of the free after-school program at Edwards Community Center near Pioneer Valley High. The Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department program offers free snacks as part of its activities. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Wiley said the parks department is hoping to get the word out to even more students, especially those who don’t have part-time jobs or aren't participating in sports or extracurricular activities.

“They’ve been in class all day, and they want to play basketball,” she said. “We also are trying to be a bridge. Teenagers are hungry. They’re still kids and they still need school.”

Pioneer seniors Pablo Gomez and Brandon Salazar took to the basketball court on a recent afternoon, both waiting along with sophomore Nick Chapman for a ride to pick them up after school.

They agreed the program offers a chance to hang out with friends after school hours, and it helps keep them and other high schoolers out of the streets and trouble.

“The people here are really nice,” Gomez said of the parks staff. “I really like playing basketball with everybody.”

Recreation technician Jason Davie said that before the center opened, the building sat empty and unused while students had to linger outside at the bus stop.

He’s hopeful the homework help will bring in even more students.

“We’re always going to try new things,” Davie said. “Right now this seems to be what kids want to do.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 