Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:46 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Seeks Community Feedback Via Needs Assessment Survey

By Rosie Nárez-Provencio for the City of Santa Maria | July 7, 2014 | 10:38 a.m.

The City of Santa Maria is actively looking for the public’s assistance in determining the unmet needs in the community.

As part of the city’s assessment of the services and programs available, a survey was developed, which the public is encouraged to fill out and submit.

A resident’s input is crucial in identifying unmet needs and developing funding priorities for the city’s federally funded programs. Please take the time to complete the survey and return it to city staff by mail or email before Sept. 30. The survey can be found on the city’s website by clicking here or at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St. in Santa Maria, Room 2.

This survey is just one part of the public participation process to develop the Consolidated Plan for Fiscal Years 2015-20. The Consolidated Plan is required of local governments that apply directly for federal funds under certain housing and community development programs, such as the Community Development Block Grant Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program. These federal programs are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Questions may be directed to the Special Project Division at 805.925.0951 x118.

— Rosie Nárez-Provencio is a grants specialist for the City of Santa Maria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 