Santa Maria Seeks Community Feedback Via Needs Assessment Survey

The City of Santa Maria is actively looking for the public’s assistance in determining the unmet needs in the community.

As part of the city’s assessment of the services and programs available, a survey was developed, which the public is encouraged to fill out and submit.

A resident’s input is crucial in identifying unmet needs and developing funding priorities for the city’s federally funded programs. Please take the time to complete the survey and return it to city staff by mail or email before Sept. 30. The survey can be found on the city’s website by clicking here or at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St. in Santa Maria, Room 2.

This survey is just one part of the public participation process to develop the Consolidated Plan for Fiscal Years 2015-20. The Consolidated Plan is required of local governments that apply directly for federal funds under certain housing and community development programs, such as the Community Development Block Grant Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program. These federal programs are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Questions may be directed to the Special Project Division at 805.925.0951 x118.

— Rosie Nárez-Provencio is a grants specialist for the City of Santa Maria.