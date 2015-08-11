Santa Maria Seeks Community Members to Serve on Multiple City Committees

Advice

Representatives Are Needed To Serve On Various City Committees



The City of Santa Maria is accepting applications from the public to serve on five committees.

Applications will be accepted until a sufficient volume is received to fill vacancies on the Block Grants Advisory Committee, Board of Appeals, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens - Area Agency on Aging, Landmark Committee and Measure U2012 Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

Block Grants Advisory Committee

One appointment will be made for a three-year term ending July 2018.

This 15-member committee assesses the community’s needs, conducts public workshops and hearings, reviews applications for funding and makes recommendations to the City Council for the allocation of funds under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

Applicants should have an understanding of housing and community development needs and a knowledge of or background in providing human services to the community.

The members are nominated by individual councilmembers, appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

The committee meets the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room.

Board of Appeals

One appointment will be made to serve an unspecified term.

The Board of Appeals hears appeals to decisions of the City Building Official and makes recommendations regarding Uniform Building Code provisions.

Seven members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council, including two special purposes members. Special purpose members shall be physically handicapped as defined in Section 2.4117(I), Title 24, Part 2 of the California Administrative Code.

The vacancy is for a special purposes member. Members may not be employees of the City of Santa Maria.

Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens - Area Agency on Aging

One nomination will be made to fill an unexpired two-year term ending January 2017.

The Board of Directors is responsible for the operations — including policy setting, allocations and personnel — for the Central Coast, such as Area Agency on Aging, HICAP and Senior Employment.

This board serves Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties

It meets monthly and its Board of Directors is elected by the Agency itself.

The City Council nominates one member.

Each member may serve no more than four consecutive terms.

Landmark Committee

One appointment will be made to fill an unexpired term ending January 2018.

This five-member committee advises the City Council on preservation and designation of historical landmarks.

Applicants must be city residents.

Members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

The committee meets the second Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Library Study Room #C.

Measure U2012 Citizens’ Oversight Committee

One appointment will be made for an unexpired four-year term ending in January 2017 and/or coterminous with nominating Councilmember’s term.

The Oversight Committee ensures transparency and oversight of the revenue generated by and expenses made in relation to Measure U2012.

Enterprise and other funds generated independent of Measure U2012 are outside the purview of the Oversight Committee.

Oversight Committee duties consist of reviewing the annual independent financial audit (performed by an independent auditor on the Measure U2012-generated revenue and expenses during the previous fiscal year), as well as reviewing any other city financial reports necessary to advise the City Council of its findings.

The Oversight Committee’s findings are presented annually in a written report to the City Council during the first quarter of the calendar year.

The written report is based on the previous fiscal year ending June 30.

Members may not be current City of Santa Maria employees, officials, contractors or vendors of the City.

Past employees, officials or vendors may be eligible to serve on the committee, provided that no conflicts of interest exist.

Meetings are held annually in January.

If you or someone you know is interested in serving on one of these important City committees, please complete the interactive application, which is available on the City’s website.

Applications may completed and submitted online from the City’s webpage, or an application may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk, Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook Street, room 3.

For more information, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 805.925.0951 x305.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.