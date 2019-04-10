Pixel Tracker

Santa Maria Seeks Public Comments on New Park, Proposed Sports Complex

Sessions scheduled as city seeks state grant funding for future projects

The historic Enos house in Santa Maria. Click to view larger
The historic Enos house sits along Bradley Road across from Lowe’s in Santa Maria. The 1880s ranch house will become the centerpiece of the Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 10, 2019 | 8:18 p.m.

Santa Maria Valley residents spoke out about what they want to see at a new park that will feature the home of a pioneering family in the first of two meetings soliciting comments for future projects.

Wednesday night’s session on the Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center will be followed by a second session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Cultural Center, 313 W. Tunnell St. 

Thursday’s meeting will solicit input on the proposed Santa Maria sports complex amid an outcry from the community seeking more fields for soccer, youth football and other activities. 

Approximately two dozen people attended Wednesday’s meeting, but the sports complex session is expected to attract a much larger crowd.

Both sessions were scheduled as the city's Recreation and Parks Department prepares to apply for Proposition 68 state grant funding, with a couple of million dollars needed for each of the future projects planned by Santa Maria. 

The Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center will cover nearly eight acres north of Dick’s Sporting Goods and between College Drive and Bradley Road. 

The site is part of the larger development that brought retail stores and restaurants, and will see the addition of auto dealerships, a new school and eventually apartments.

While Prop. 68 will fund multiple grant programs through a dozen different agencies, the current application targeted a California Resources Agency grant.

“This grant is very focused on protecting, restoring and enhancing California cultural, community and natural resources, and that’s what this park will do for our community,” said Dennis Smitherman, Rec and Parks management analyst.

City staff sought community input on the amenities and events people hope to see in the park.

“What would people enjoy having at that park?” Smitherman asked.

Wildflowers grow in the field targeted to become the Enos Ranch Park in Santa Maria Click to view larger
Wildflowers grow in the field targeted to become the Enos Ranch Park in Santa Maria, where the historical Enos family house will be restored eventually. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Ideas mentioned by those in attendance included play structures, a gazebo, a performance stage, an indoor performance venue to seat up 600 people, picnic tables, shade trees, a community garden, a botanical garden and a wind screen.

One suggestion called for using the stormwater retention basin as an amphitheater.

Another idea included building a separate structure to house a new cultural center using a barn design to complement the historical ranch house. 

Other topics centered on proposed park hours, if pets would be accepted, and alternative transportation suggestions for those headed there. 

Recreation Supervisor Cindy Hoskins said ideas raised Wednesday night also could be incorporated into another future project for the city.

Asked which of the city’s more than two dozen parks they liked best, several audience members cited Rotary Centennial Park for its mixture of play structures, walking paths, restrooms and other amenities.

After moving it from its prior home closer to Highway 101, city officials plan to renovate the old Enos-Smith house and eventually rent it out for community functions. The restoration wasn’t part of Wednesday’s talks since the funds in the current grant program were not available for the work.

The city hopes to hear within weeks whether it will be invited to submit an application for the next phase of the highly competitive grant funding sought by more than 200 applicants.

"This isn't the end though," Smitherman said, adding that the city intends to pursue other funding sources if it is not asked to move to the next step for this round of grants.

For those unable to attend the meetings, an online survey for the Recreation and Parks Department is available by clicking here.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

