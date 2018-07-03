Santa Maria Seeks to Renew and Raise Sales Tax for Public Safety

City voters will be asked to decide in November whether to implement a 1-percent sales-tax hike

Santa Maria voters will decide in November whether to replace the city’s quarter-cent sales tax with a new tax of a full 1 cent, to fund public safety positions and other essential services, the City Council decided Tuesday night.

The council voted unanimously to put the new measure — likely to be dubbed Measure U2018 — on the ballot asking voters to implement the tax hike.

If approved, the city’s sales tax rate would total 8.75 percent. The measure needs a simple majority, or 50 percent plus 1, to pass.

“I think that this is nothing but a good thing for everyone involved in the community,” said Councilman Mike Cordero, a retired police lieutenant.

“We’ve always been a very lean and mean city. I don’t think that’s going to stop just because we have an infusion of funds from Measure U,” Councilman Jack Boysen said, explaining his support for the tax. “We’re always going to make sure we’re good stewards of the taxpayers’ money.”

The original Measure U, which passed in 2012, involved a quarter-cent sales tax hike for nine years to pay for police officers, non-sworn police personnel and firefighters.

Smaller portions paid for services via the Santa Maria Public Library, park rangers, graffiti abatement and code compliance.

While the original measure doesn’t expire until December 2021, city staff suggested asking voters to renew— and raise — the sales tax to ensure the city has a reliable revenue source for public safety and essential services.

The new measure would not include a sunset clause, leaving it in place indefinitely. It likely would go into effect in March or April of 2019.

Approximately 91 percent of Measure U funding has gone to public safety, including paying for the firefighters based at Santa Maria Fire Station No. 5, and allowing the agency to significantly improve its response times for emergency calls.

“That’s what that means to the Fire Department. That’s what Measure U means to the community,” fire Chief Leonard Champion said.

The Police Department would boost the number of officers on patrol and increase the traffic bureau, which handles an average of 1,900 crashes annually, with one-third of those involving hit-and-run collisions, police Cmdr. Jack Dunn said.

In anticipation of whether to put the extension before voters this year, the city conducted a community survey and determined residents support the funding resources that generated approximately $4.5 million annually in the first five years.

“We also heard the community wants the opportunity to vote on a new Measure U to maintain and enhance public safety and essential city services,” City Manager Jason Stilwell said. “And if voters extend funding, this measure would provide a significant source of local funding that would maintain and protect Santa Maria’s public safety and quality of life services.”

Most of the speakers Tuesday night supported the sales tax hike,

Businessman Ed Carcarey said he normally opposed taxes but favored this one.

“I love Measure U and I love it for three reasons. For me, I don’t want Sacramento touching or putting their greedy paws in our pockets anymore so I like that it’s protected,” he said, adding that he also supports the proceeds going to primarily public safety.

“I like that it’s helping to attract people to our city. This makes our city safer. I think all around it helps all of us,” he added.

Police Sgt. Danny Rios and Officer Alex George said members of the two labor unions support and appreciate the existing Measure U funding for beefing up the agency’s staffing.

“We’re looking forward to hopefully extending that and continuing to enhance services, and to tell you that all sworn members from both associations support it,” Rios said.

However, Measure U opponent Gale McNeeley called upon the council to channel funding to developing soccer fields or an arts center.

“It’s always safety, safety, safety,” he said.

He also objected to the lack of an end date and the fact it would be up to voters to push for the tax's repeal in the future.

“A tax without end is unfair,” McNeeley said.

The city manager said Santa Maria is not alone in seeking a sales tax hike to boost the budget, adding that Carpinteria is considering a 1.25 percent sales and use tax. Santa Barbara voters approved a 1 percent hike last year, Stilwell said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.