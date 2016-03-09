Santa Maria Senior Club to Host St. Patrick’s Day Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Santa Maria Valley Senior Club extend a special invitation to any resident 50 years of age and older to enjoy a hearty St. Patrick’s Day breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2016.

This festive event will take place at the Elwin Mussell Center, located at 510 East Park Avenue. Join the fun and enjoy green eggs and ham with all the trimmings, plus enter for a chance to win a door prize.

The cost of the event is $3 per person. All attendees must register at the Elwin Mussel Center by Monday, March 14.

No reservations by phone will be accepted. Don’t forget to wear green.

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.