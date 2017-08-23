Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:49 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Sets Community Needs Workshop

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | August 23, 2017 | 11:23 a.m.

The Block Grants Advisory Committee of the city of Santa Maria will conduct a public workshop at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.

The workshop will be held to discuss general unmet needs in the community and provide an opportunity for residents to comment on past performance under these programs. A Spanish-speaking translator will be available.

The workshop is the beginning of the public participation process to develop priorities for the Annual Action Plan for Fiscal Year 2018-19.

The action plan is required of local governments that apply directly for federal funds under certain housing and community development programs, such as the Community Development Block Grant Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

These federal programs are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The Annual Action Plan describes the activities to be undertaken with available resources and serves as an application for funding under HUD’s community planning and development grant programs.

Direct questions to the Special Projects Division, 925-0951 ext. 2118.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 

