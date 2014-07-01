Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 7:45 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Sets Public Hearing on Proposed Sports Field and Gym Use Policy

By Ryan Heath for the City of Santa Maria | July 1, 2014 | 8:11 a.m.

The City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Commission will be conducting a public hearing in regards to a Sports Field and Gym Use Policy proposed by the Recreation & Parks Department.

The Recreation & Parks Commission will hold this public hearing beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 8 at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.

Individuals and groups interested in hearing more details about the proposal or wish to give input are encouraged to attend the meeting.

The proposal is for the commission to consider advancing to the City Council an Athletic Facility Allocation, Usage and Scheduling Policy. This policy would be used to assist the department in facilitating and allocating the limited sport fields and gym space currently available at city facilities and joint use school facilities.

The policy would quantify the amount of time a team or organization will be able to rent a field, open space or gym and set new rates for rentals and light use at these facilities. A copy of the proposed policy will be available at www.cityofsantamaria.org, link to the Recreation and Parks Commission, or at the department office at 615 S. McClelland St. during normal business hours.

Questions may be directed to Ryan Heath, recreation supervisor, at 805.925.0951 x354.

— Ryan Heath is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.

 

