Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Set Temperature Records

Forecasters expect high pressure to keep Central Coast toasty through Friday

Santa Barbara and Santa Maria both set temperature records Tuesday as a heat wave gripped the Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 94 degrees was recorded at the Santa Maria Public Airport, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service, easily topping a mark set in 1996

The previous record high for April 29 was 90.

The Santa Barbara Airport reached a high of 85, eclipsing a record of 83 set in 1981, weather specialist Bonnie Bartling said.

A strong high-pressure system over the region was pushing temperatures well above normal, Bartling said, with the toasty weather expected to last into Friday.

Gusty winds also are predicted, although the worst conditions were expected in Ventura and Los Angeles counties to the south, where a Red Flag fire-danger warning was in effect.

The warning does not extend to Santa Barbara County, and county Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said no additional staffing was planned as of Tuesday evening.

"We're continuing to watch the forecast, and will change that as needed," Eliason said.

