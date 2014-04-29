Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 4:51 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Set Temperature Records

Forecasters expect high pressure to keep Central Coast toasty through Friday

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:09 p.m. | April 29, 2014 | 4:19 p.m.

Santa Barbara and Santa Maria both set temperature records Tuesday as a heat wave gripped the Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 94 degrees was recorded at the Santa Maria Public Airport, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service, easily topping a mark set in 1996

The previous record high for April 29 was 90.

The Santa Barbara Airport reached a high of 85, eclipsing a record of 83 set in 1981, weather specialist Bonnie Bartling said.

A strong high-pressure system over the region was pushing temperatures well above normal, Bartling said, with the toasty weather expected to last into Friday.

Gusty winds also are predicted, although the worst conditions were expected in Ventura and Los Angeles counties to the south, where a Red Flag fire-danger warning was in effect.

The warning does not extend to Santa Barbara County, and county Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said no additional staffing was planned as of Tuesday evening.

"We're continuing to watch the forecast, and will change that as needed," Eliason said.

Check back with Noozhawk for a complete report and forecast.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 