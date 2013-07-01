Santa Maria Sets Up Hotline for Citizens to Report Illegal Fireworks

The City of Santa Maria fire and police departments have established a hotline for members of the community to report illegal fireworks activities.

The hotline number is 805.925.0951 x3473 (FIRE) and is available to report any information related to the possession, use or sale of illegal fireworks within the City of Santa Maria. Callers to the hotline do not have to identify themselves.

The hotline will be checked frequently, and all information will be forwarded to investigators for follow-up.

The Santa Maria fire and police departments appreciate the community’s support of the hotline and encourage anyone with information about the sale, possession or use of illegal fireworks to immediately call the hotline.

The men and women of the fire and police departments wish you a happy and safe Fourth of July.

— Larry Comerford is a fire prevention officer for the City of Santa Maria.