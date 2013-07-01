Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:58 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Sets Up Hotline for Citizens to Report Illegal Fireworks

By Larry Comerford for the City of Santa Maria | July 1, 2013 | 4:44 p.m.

The City of Santa Maria fire and police departments have established a hotline for members of the community to report illegal fireworks activities.

The hotline number is 805.925.0951 x3473 (FIRE) and is available to report any information related to the possession, use or sale of illegal fireworks within the City of Santa Maria. Callers to the hotline do not have to identify themselves.

The hotline will be checked frequently, and all information will be forwarded to investigators for follow-up.

The Santa Maria fire and police departments appreciate the community’s support of the hotline and encourage anyone with information about the sale, possession or use of illegal fireworks to immediately call the hotline.

The men and women of the fire and police departments wish you a happy and safe Fourth of July.

— Larry Comerford is a fire prevention officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 