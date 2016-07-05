Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:48 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Shooting Victim Remembered As His Brother Fights For Life

Police are investigating the Monday night drive-by double shooting in northwest neighborhood

Flowers, candles and more make up a memorial to Bernardino De Jesus, 23, of Santa Maria. He was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Santa Maria that also left a younger brother seriously injured.
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 5, 2016 | 7:24 p.m.

Family and friends gathered Tuesday afternoon near the site of a double shooting to remember a Santa Maria man killed during a Fourth of July celebration that also left one of his brothers fighting for his life. 

Bernardino De Jesus, 23, was killed in the drive-by shooting near the 400 block of North Oakley Avenue on Monday, and a younger brother, Leo De Jesus, 17, was critically injured, according to family members.

The man who was killed worked in the agriculture industry, and was one of six siblings.

“He would always be a happy person,” said a relative who asked that her name not be used. “He was outgoing.”

The shooting occurred as the family celebrated Independence Day on Monday night.

“It was just something fast that happened,” she said.

Flowers, candles, notes and a stuffed bear made up the memorial near the shooting scene on Tuesday, as people stood nearby in silence.

Bernardino De Jesus was killed in a Monday night shooting in Santa Maria, family said. Click to view larger
Bernardino De Jesus was killed in a Monday night shooting in Santa Maria, family said.  (Contributed photo)

Santa Maria police said the shooting occurred while the brothers were lighting fireworks — a vehicle drove by and someone fired at the brothers.

“At this time we don’t really have a motive,” police Cmdr. Phil Hansen said. “We’re working some leads, but don’t really have anything to share.”

The homicide marked the seventh of the year in Santa Maria, and the first in approximately five months for the city that saw 21 slayings between December 2014 and January 2016. 

Operation Matador, which culminated in the March 3 arrests of 16 people connected to a violent international criminal gang, MS-13, appeared to halt the violence terrorizing the city. 

Many of those homicides are believed to be linked to MS-13 gang, while others involved the Santa Maria Valley’s homegrown criminal street gangs.

Hansen said investigators don’t see a connection between Monday’s shooting and those earlier homicides.

“There’s nothing to indicate at this point the victims were involved in any kind of gang activity whatsoever,” Hansen added. “Obviously, that’s something we’re always looking for, and we don’t have anything along those lines at this point.”

Leo De Jesus, who will be a senior at Santa Maria High School in the fall, was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and underwent at least one surgery, but was more stable by late Tuesday afternoon. 

Meanwhile, funeral plans for Bernardino De Jesus were pending, family members said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

