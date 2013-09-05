Fallen Santa Maria Soldier Given a Hero’s Farewell

U.S. Army Spc. Kenneth Alvarez, who was killed Aug. 23 in Afghanistan, is laid to rest in his hometown

Family, friends and members of the community filled a Santa Maria church Thursday to say a tearful goodbye to a hometown boy who was killed while fighting with his Army unit in Afghanistan.

Services for U.S. Army Spc. Kenneth Alvarez were held Thursday morning at St. Louis de Montfort Church, followed by burial at Santa Maria Cemetery.

Alvarez, 23, was killed in Haft Asiab, Afghanistan, on Aug. 23, when his unit was attacked with an improvised explosive device during a combat mission.

During the service, family members offered fond remembrances of Alvarez — from his time as a boy going through local schools through his service in the military, which ended during his second tour in Afghanistan.

Following the mass, Alvarez's casket — draped in a U.S. flag — was transported to the cemetery for burial with full military honors,

