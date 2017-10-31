Stabbing in Santa Maria Sends Man To Hospital

A man was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a stabbing on the 1100 block of West Main Street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Personnel from the police and fire departments along with an AMR ambulance were dispatched to the incident shortly after 3 p.m., Sgt. Jesus Valle said.

The victim was initially transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, with a non-life-threatening wound, but was likely to be transported by medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The suspect had fled the scene after the incident.

The victim reportedly knew the suspect, but police were trying to confirm their connection and a motive for the stabbing, Valle said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.