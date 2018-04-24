Stabbing Suspect Facing Attempted-Murder Charges

A 21-year-old Santa Maria man is facing attempted-murder charges in connection with a stabbing incident Tuesday afternoon at a local motel, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Gilbert Godinez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail following the attack, which occurred at about 3:45 p.m. at the Budget Inn, 1100 N. Broadway, said Sgt. Jack Dunn.

Officers responding to a report of a fight found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso, Dunn said.

He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

