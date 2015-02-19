Santa Maria Stabbing Suspect Sought By Police

Santa Maria police are seeking a man they say stabbed a woman in the head late Wednesday night.

Joaquin Venegas Mendez, 33, of Santa Maria, allegedly stabbed a woman at a confidential location about 9:20 p.m., according to police.

Officers found the victim had sustained a single stab wound to the right side of her head.

“The suspect, who is known to the victim, fled prior to officers’ arrival,” police said.

The woman, whose name wasn’t released, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to be treated for her injuries, which police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police were still seeking Mendez, who was seen driving a cream-colored Toyota Camry with a license plate number of 7AEV984, on suspicion of attempted homicide Thursday morning.

