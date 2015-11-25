Santa Maria Stabbing Victim Airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Advice

Man listed in critical condition after attack near Town Center Mall

A man who was stabbed multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Santa Maria was listed in critical condition after being airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

A Santa Maria police officer driving by the scene saw a disturbance and people fleeing as he pulled up to the grassy area near the Santa Maria Town Center mall parking garage, said Sgt. Paul Van Meel.

The victim, whose name and age were not released, was resuscitated at the scene, Van Meel added.

The incident occurred across Cook Street from the old police station.

The man had multiple wounds to his torso and was taken by Calstar medical helicopter to Cottage Hospital.

No arrests had been made Wednesday night in connection with the crime.

Van Meel said the incident does not appear to be related to gang activity.

“At this time, there’s nothing to indicate it’s related to what we’ve had going on over the last few months,” Van Meel said.

The city's homicide rate has spiked in 2015, with several of the killings — including three 17-year-old victims — apparently related to the city's warring criminal street gangs, Police Chief Ralph Martin said.

