Santa Maria Stabbing Victim Airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

A man who was stabbed in Santa Maria on Monday was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Personnel from the Santa Maria police and fire departments, along with an AMR ambulance, responded to the incident behind the JC Penney’s shopping center at approximately 10 a.m.

Two unknown Hispanic males approached the victim and began assaulting him, police said.

At some point during the altercation, the 62-year-old victim received a single stab wound to the stomach.

He was taken first to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, then transported by CalStar medical helicopter to the Santa Barbara hospital.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, was being treated for non-life-threatening wounds, police Lt. Paul Van Meel said.

No arrests had been made in connection with the incident, which was still under investigation, Van Meel said, adding that there is no evidence suggesting the assault was gang-related.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.