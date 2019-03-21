Santa Maria Stabbing Victim Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital for Treatment

A man was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital late Wednesday night after being stabbed during an attempted robbery in Santa Maria, according to Santa Maria police.
At 11:30 p.m., police officers, firefighters and medics were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Las Flores Way for a report of a stabbing, police said.
The victim, whose name and age were not released, was taken by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests had been made in connection with the stabbing, which remained under investigation.
