Santa Maria Stabbing Victim Uncooperative With Police

Santa Maria police are investigating at stabbing that occurred Wednesday night at the north end of the city.

Officers were called to Gateway Liquor, 1650 N. Broadway, at about 8 p.m. to a report of a stabbing, said Sgt. Jack Dunn.

“Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate the victim or any possible witnesses,” Dunn said.

A short time later, police were advised that a 19-year-old Santa Maria man had shown up at Marian Regional Medical Center with stab wounds to his upper torso, Dunn said.

The victim, who was listed in stable condition, was uncooperative with police, Dunn said, and the investigation was continuing.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781

