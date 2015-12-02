Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:56 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Santa Maria Stake of The Church of Latter-day Saints Presents Interfaith Community Celebration

By Jeff Lind for the Santa Maria Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints | December 2, 2015 | 12:52 p.m.

Celebrate the Christmas holiday by joining the Central City Chordsmen, Coastal Voices, Coral de Navidad, Orcutt Academy High School Choir, Righetti High School Choir, St. Andrews United Methodist Church Bell Choir and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Santa Maria Stake & Friends Choir Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13, with musical performances beginning at 7 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 908 Sierra Madre Avenue in Santa Maria.

Hundreds of crèches will also be on display both days from 6:30 - 9 p.m.  

“This family-friendly, community performance and celebration of the Nativity is a great way for families and friends to capture the spirit of the Christmas season. We invite the entire community to join with us as we enjoy this inspiring, interfaith event,” said Darren Hulstine, president of the Santa Maria Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Admission is free, so bring family and friends and come join in the celebration.

For further information, please contact Glenn Morris at 559.909.1012 or [email protected].

Jeff Lind represents the Santa Maria Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

