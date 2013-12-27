Fire Breaks Out at Heli-Cal Products in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to multiple reports of a structure fire at Heli-Cal Products at 901 W. McCoy Lane.

Battalion Chief Mike Barneich said responding crews — including four engines and one ladder truck — discovered moderate smoke coming from the roof area and were informed that a possible oil handling system had ignited inside.

Barneich said firefighters used a dry chemical extinguisher inside the structure while a ladder crew began ventilation efforts from the roof.

The fire was controlled within 35 minutes, according to Barneich.

He said all employees were accounted for.

The oil handling system sustained significant damage, but there was nearly no damage to the structure or its contents, according to Barneich.

There were no reported injured, but American Medical Response was on standby.

