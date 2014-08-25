Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 12:43 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

PCPA’s ‘San Patricios’ Production Brings History to Life for Santa Maria Students

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | August 25, 2014 | 9:18 a.m.

High school students recently learned that theater can teach history.

The experience for about 66 Santa Maria High School Chicano/Latino studies students involved watching the PCPA Theaterfest performance of The San Patricios. Parents, community members and staff also attended the show at Allan Hancock College.

The talented PCPA cast authentically documented the struggle of Irish Americans who fought along side Mexicans during the Mexican American War of the mid-1840s. The political drama revealed personal stories submerged in a conflict where Manifest Destiny met Conscientious Objection. This conflict literally shaped the future of both nations, setting the stage for America's coming Civil War and resonating in our world today.

Chicano/Latino studies/AVID teacher Ricardo Valencia believes history lessons shouldn't just come from textbooks.

"The powerful, true story did an outstanding job of teaching history from multiple perspectives — as seen through the eyes of men and women soldiers, recent Irish immigrants, Mexicans and Americans,'' Valencia said. "It really brought history to life for all of us.''

Senior Felipe Cruz found the change of academic pace engaging.

"It was a great educational experience — instead of just reading and writing about The San Patricios,'' Cruz said. "It was an incredible performance.''

Senior Azucena Salas agreed.

"It wasn't what I thought it would be; it was better,'' Salas said. "I learned many new things that I hadn't known about the war between the U.S. and Mexico. I am glad I went because I got to see both sides of the war and understand what the soldiers felt during that time.''

Valencia, his students and the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District would like to thank Kelly Stegall from the PCPA for reaching out and the sponsors including the Santa Barbara Foundation and The Foresters for generous grants that provided many students their first opportunity to see a stellar production.

— Kenny Klein is a media affairs coordinator for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 