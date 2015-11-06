Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:01 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Food

Santa Maria-Style Barbecue Considered for Foodie Video Series, But Only With Social Media Engagement

By Malei Weir for the Santa Maria Valley Visitor & Convention Bureau | November 6, 2015 | 9:34 a.m.

The Santa Maria Valley’s iconic Santa Maria-style barbecue has a chance to be featured on a new foodie video series produced by Visit California, the state’s official tourism bureau — but only if barbecue enthusiasts rally on social media to help get the word out. 

“We encourage fans of Santa Maria Style Barbecue from far and wide to help us make our case for the Santa Maria Valley and its restaurants to be featured the new show, California Dream Eater,” said Gina Keough, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitor & Convention Bureau (VCB).

This new "eatertainment" show is hosted by Chase Ramsey, who, according to Visit California, “proudly, passionately and hilariously eats the best things in California on behalf of foodies everywhere.”

California Dream Eater recently piloted on Visit California’s Dream365TV video series, which may be viewed at www.visitcalifornia.com/dream365tv and on Youtube
 
“Dream365TV will only consider Santa Maria Style Barbecue if fans share photos and specific tags on social media,” said Keough. 
 
The Santa Maria Valley — “the West’s Best BBQ Town” (in the words of Sunset Magazine) and the hub of California’s most iconic regional fare — can earn its rightful place on Ramsey’s itinerary through social media engagement. 

Santa Maria Style Barbecue fans can help make this happen by taking one or both of the following actions:

» Submit a Santa Maria barbecue food photo from a favorite local restaurant (and make sure you use Santa Maria for the city name). Click here for the guidelines and submission form

» Tag your photo on Instagram and other social media outlets @CaliforniaDreamEater and use #DreamEats. Please also include #SantaMariaBBQ and a tag for the restaurant. 

“Please tell a friend and spread the word, so that Santa Maria Style Barbecue can shine on California Dream Eater,” Keough said.

— Malei Weir represents the Santa Maria Valley Visitor & Convention Bureau.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 