Santa Maria-Style Barbecue Considered for Foodie Video Series, But Only With Social Media Engagement

Food

The Santa Maria Valley’s iconic Santa Maria-style barbecue has a chance to be featured on a new foodie video series produced by Visit California, the state’s official tourism bureau — but only if barbecue enthusiasts rally on social media to help get the word out.

“We encourage fans of Santa Maria Style Barbecue from far and wide to help us make our case for the Santa Maria Valley and its restaurants to be featured the new show, California Dream Eater,” said Gina Keough, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitor & Convention Bureau (VCB).

This new "eatertainment" show is hosted by Chase Ramsey, who, according to Visit California, “proudly, passionately and hilariously eats the best things in California on behalf of foodies everywhere.”

California Dream Eater recently piloted on Visit California’s Dream365TV video series, which may be viewed at www.visitcalifornia.com/dream365tv and on Youtube.



“Dream365TV will only consider Santa Maria Style Barbecue if fans share photos and specific tags on social media,” said Keough.



The Santa Maria Valley — “the West’s Best BBQ Town” (in the words of Sunset Magazine) and the hub of California’s most iconic regional fare — can earn its rightful place on Ramsey’s itinerary through social media engagement.

Santa Maria Style Barbecue fans can help make this happen by taking one or both of the following actions:

» Submit a Santa Maria barbecue food photo from a favorite local restaurant (and make sure you use Santa Maria for the city name). Click here for the guidelines and submission form.

» Tag your photo on Instagram and other social media outlets @CaliforniaDreamEater and use #DreamEats. Please also include #SantaMariaBBQ and a tag for the restaurant.

“Please tell a friend and spread the word, so that Santa Maria Style Barbecue can shine on California Dream Eater,” Keough said.

— Malei Weir represents the Santa Maria Valley Visitor & Convention Bureau.