Monday, June 11 , 2018, 2:25 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Launches Summer Cell Phone Photo Contest

By Dennis Smitherman for the City of Santa Maria | August 16, 2013 | 9:58 a.m.

The Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department invites you to tap into your artistic talents with the 2013 Summer Cell Phone Photo Contest.

Attend any Recreation & Parks program, event, facility or park now through Sept. 22 and get creative with your camera phone.

Submit pictures to [email protected] for a chance to have your photo published and featured on the PLAY Inc. Facebook page. Eligible photos will be printed and displayed at the Oct. 5 Autumn Arts Grapes and Grains Festival.

The goal of the Summer Cell Phone Photo Contest is to encourage the community not only to engage in Recreation & Parks events and programs but to share good times and artistic skills with friends in the Santa Maria Valley.

The Concerts in the Park Series, Tastes of Mexico event and Art a la Carte are a few of the great opportunities for fun and creative cell phone photos. Click here for a complete list of events, facilities and city parks. Contest rules may also be downloaded from the city website by clicking here.

Please include a name and preferred callback number so the Recreation & Parks Department can notify you if you win.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 