Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Launches Summer Cell Phone Photo Contest

The Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department invites you to tap into your artistic talents with the 2013 Summer Cell Phone Photo Contest.

Attend any Recreation & Parks program, event, facility or park now through Sept. 22 and get creative with your camera phone.

Submit pictures to [email protected] for a chance to have your photo published and featured on the PLAY Inc. Facebook page. Eligible photos will be printed and displayed at the Oct. 5 Autumn Arts Grapes and Grains Festival.

The goal of the Summer Cell Phone Photo Contest is to encourage the community not only to engage in Recreation & Parks events and programs but to share good times and artistic skills with friends in the Santa Maria Valley.

The Concerts in the Park Series, Tastes of Mexico event and Art a la Carte are a few of the great opportunities for fun and creative cell phone photos. Click here for a complete list of events, facilities and city parks. Contest rules may also be downloaded from the city website by clicking here.

Please include a name and preferred callback number so the Recreation & Parks Department can notify you if you win.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.