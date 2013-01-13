Suspect Arrested After Trying to Smash Jewelry Cases at Macy’s

A 39-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly attempted to rob the jewelry department at Macy’s Department Store, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly after noon, when the suspect, wearing a ski mask, entered Macy’s in the Town Center West and attempted to break various jewelry display cases with a crowbar, said Sgt. Jack Dunn.

Despite numerous attempts, he was unable to break the cases, which are made of safety glass.

As store security personnel attempted to confront him, the suspect threatened them with the crowbar, then fled on foot, Dunn said.

“Loss prevention officers gave chase, and were joined by an on-duty park ranger, at which time they caught up to the suspect and detained him at Main and Broadway,” Dunn said.

Anthony Lee Arguijo was arrested, said Dunn, who added that he was still in possession of the crow bar and ski mask. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

Nothing was taken in the robbery attempt, said Dunn, who added that damage to the cases was estimated at $900.

