Suspect Count in Santa Maria Murder Case Reaches 10

The tally of people arrested in connection with the slaying of a Santa Maria man reached 10 on Monday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Jason Michael Castillo, 29, of Santa Maria was taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a murder charge with a gang enhancement, said Sgt. Mark Norling.

Castillo is accused in the slaying of Anthony Ibarra, 28, of Santa Maria , whose body was found in a rental truck in Orcutt March 19.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Donovan Road March 18 after a citizen reported a possible violent crime at a residence there, Lt. Kim Graham has said.

The investigation continued into the next day, when Santa Barbara County sheriff’s personnel found the vehicle believed to be involved in Orcutt, and Ibarra’s body was discovered inside.

Police have made multiple arrests, with the assistance of the FBI

Eight people, all alleged gang members, have been charged with first-degree murder and numerous special allegations, including kidnapping, lying in wait, torture and gang enhancements.

Castillo and the other seven — Anthony Jesus Solis, 28, David Murillo Maldonado Jr., 55, Manuel Santos Santos, 33, Ramon David Maldonado, 37, Reyes Gonzales Jr., 42, and Robert Stan Sosa, 19, and Verenisa Castillo Aviles, 19, of Santa Maria — could face the death penalty or life in prison without possibility of parole if convicted.

Several of them also face allegations that they have numerous prior felony convictions.

Two other people — Carmen Danielle Cardenas, 28, and Pedro Torres Jr., 54 — are charged with being accessories after the fact for allegedly hiding at least one of the murder suspects, and with committing crimes for the benefit of a street gang.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.