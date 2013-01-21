Suspect Nabbed After Beating, Robbery

A 27-year-old Santa Maria man is facing felony charges after allegedly beating and robbing a man Sunday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Christian Omar Rubalcava was arrested at about 5:40 p.m., said Sgt. Paul Van Meel.

Rubalcava approached the victim in the 300 block of West Cypress Street, Van Meel said. After briefly engaging him in conversation, Rubalcava allegedly began beating the victim about the head.

Rubalcava then fled with cash and personal property he stole from the victim, Van Meel said, but was apprehended nearby a short time later.

Rubalcava was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident, Van Meel said, adding that the victim’s property and money were recovered.

